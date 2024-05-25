Tyler Reddick, No. 45 team to serve pass-through penalty at Coca-Cola 600 start after inspection issue

NASCAR officials issued significant penalties to the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota team after Cup Series pre-qualifying inspection Saturday, forcing driver Tyler Reddick to drop to the rear and make a pass through pit road shortly after the start of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Competition officials discovered an unapproved adjustment to the No. 45 entry’s underwing after the car had passed inspection in the Cup Series garage at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Reddick will take the green flag last in the 40-car field and must serve a pass-through penalty at the pit-road speed limit at his soonest opportunity after the start.

Additionally, Michael Hobson — the No. 45 team’s car chief — was ejected for the remainder of the race weekend. The team will forfeit pit-stall selection for the 600-miler but must participate in Saturday’s Busch Light Pole Qualifying to add a set of scuffs to its tire allotment.

Reddick was the pole winner in the Cup Series’ most recent points-paying race, May 12 at Darlington Raceway. He ranks sixth in the Cup Series points, with a victory last month at Talladega Superspeedway.