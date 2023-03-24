Tyler Reddick leads Cup Series practice at Circuit of The Americas

Tyler Reddick was quickest in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of The Americas on Friday afternoon.

Reddick, driving the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, posted the fastest average speed at 92.989 mph. Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was second at 92.618 mph, ahead of defending race winner Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in third at 92.520 mph. In the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest (92.498 mph) and Daniel Suárez in the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet was fifth (92.461 mph).

Jordan Taylor, the three-time IMSA champion, proved quickest of this weekend’s newest faces to stock-car racing. Taylor was 10th-quickest at 92.404 mph driving the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in relief of Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion who is out with an injury.

Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One champion, was 28th on the leaderboard (91.758 mph) in his inaugural session behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series vehicle. Button is piloting the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford sponsored by Mobil 1. Another former F1 title winner, Kimi Räikkönen returns to the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet this weekend and was 32nd at 91.413 mph.

This story will be updated.