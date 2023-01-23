Tyler Reddick joins Sam Hunt Racing for limited Xfinity schedule

Tyler Reddick is scheduled to drive a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule this season for Sam Hunt Racing.

Reddick, who will race full-time for Cup team 23XI Racing, will make his first start for SHR at Auto Club Speedway in February. The rest of his schedule has not been announced.

NASCAR rules limit Reddick to five Xfinity races because this will be his fourth season running full-time in the Cup Series. Similarly, Reddick cannot compete in the final eight races of the Xfinity season.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” Reddick said in a statement released by the team. “This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars, and I’m excited to be a part of helping them grow. This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I’ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, I’ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we’ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”

Reddick owns two Xfinity championships and has won 10 times in the series.

Kaz Grala and Connor Mosack also will drive Xfinity Toyotas for SHR this year.

