Tyler Reddick joins Sam Hunt Racing for select schedule in 2023

Sam Hunt Racing announced Monday that two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick will drive the team’s No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for select races during the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

Reddick, a 10-time winner in the Xfinity circuit, will first race behind the wheel of the entry in February at Auto Club Speedway. Reddick‘s full Xfinity Series schedule and partnership information have yet to be announced.

To Reddick, the opportunity to pilot a GR Supra will be an eager one. With the 27-year-old‘s move to Toyota Racing as the No. 45 pilot for 23XI Racing beginning in 2023, the experience will help the former Chevrolet driver adapt to the manufacturer. For Sam Hunt Racing, the move will additionally serve as an avenue to continue building the program. This year will mark SHR‘s third full-time season in the Xfinity Series and first as a two-car tandem.

“I‘m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” Reddick said in a press release. “This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars, and I‘m excited to be a part of helping them grow. This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I‘ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, I‘ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we‘ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”

Reddick won two consecutive Xfinity Series championships in 2018 and 2019 before his full-time transition to the Cup Series in 2020 with Richard Childress Racing. In addition to his 10 wins, Reddick has amassed 38 top-five finishes, 58 top-10 finishes and 901 laps led for an 11.6 average finish in 96 races spanning five Xfinity Series seasons (2017-19, 2021-22). In the Cup Series, Reddick has earned back-to-back playoff berths (2021-22) and has compiled three wins, all in the 2022 campaign.