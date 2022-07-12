Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing in 2024
Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing in 2024, team co-owner Denny Hamlin announced Tuesday.
Next year will be Reddick’s final season with Richard Childress Racing.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity that is coming ahead in 2024,” Reddick said. “The team is very young, but it’s been going in a very positive direction from day one. I’m just really excited to get it out there. … Very excited to be able to announce this to know what lies for me and 23XI.”
