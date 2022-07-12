Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing in 2024

USA Network

After “Life In The Fast Lane” star Austin Dillon was involved in a massive wreck over the weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, he had some polite but choice words for the racer who caused it, Ross Chastain. Fortunately, Dillon is A-OK after the crash despite it looking pretty nasty and doing some serious damage to his No. 3 race car. “I’m all good. Thank the good Lord above,” Austin said in an interview with NASCAR after the race. “Actually, the hits weren’t that bad at that impact. My belt go