Tyler Reddick to join 23XI Racing in 2023, one year earlier than planned

23XI Racing announced Saturday that Tyler Reddick will drive for the team starting next season, getting a jump on a deal that was originally set to start with the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

Richard Childress Racing released a statement Saturday that confirmed the two sides have reached an agreement, releasing the 26-year-old driver from his obligation to the No. 8 Chevrolet team for next season. Reddick will drive the No. 45 Toyota for the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned team next year.

Reddick will replace Kurt Busch, who announced he will not compete for a championship in a full-time role with the team next year. Busch joined the No. 45 team this season as part of 23XI Racing’s expansion to a two-car operation, but has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a crash during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway.

23XI previously announced over the summer that Reddick would shift his allegiances to the Toyota-backed team in 2024, a move that had ripple effects in the NASCAR free agency market. At the time, Hamlin did not indicate which car Reddick would drive, or whether 23XI would expand to a three-car fleet with Reddick joining Busch and Bubba Wallace as teammates. “I watched him, I raced against him, I wanted him and I got him,” Hamlin said then, “and I didn‘t know anything else that goes along with that.”

Saturday’s move firms up the Cup Series driver roster for both organizations. Reddick will team with Wallace, with Busch open to potential part-time duty in a possible third 23XI entry. RCR will move forward with the returning Austin Dillon and newcomer Kyle Busch, who Childress lured from Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota in a blockbuster deal that came together last month.

Reddick has enjoyed a breakout season amid all the uncertainty and shifting tides. His first three Cup Series victories (Road America, Indianapolis Road Course, Texas) have all come this year, his third with the Childress-owned team. Reddick was eliminated from the Cup Series Playoffs after the opening Round of 16.

Reddick joined RCR in 2019, claiming his second Xfinity Series championship that year before moving up to the Cup Series the following season. He won his first Xfinity Series title with JR Motorsports in 2018.