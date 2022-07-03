Tyler Reddick holds off Elliott, seals first Cup Series win at Road America

Tyler Reddick held on for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, warding off Chase Elliott at Road America.

Reddick led 16 of the 62 laps in the KwikTrip 250. He drove the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to his first victory at the 4.048-mile track, winning in his 92nd Cup Series start.

Elliott drove the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a runner-up result, 3.304 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Kyle Larson placed third, with Ross Chastain fourth and Daniel Suárez fifth in a top-five sweep by Chevrolet drivers.

Elliott started from the pole position and led 24 of the first 30 laps, but surrendered a bid at stage wins by pitting before each break. That strategy put him back in the lead once each pit cycle completed and the second and final stages began.

Reddick capitalized shortly after the final set of pit stops, driving past Elliott when he washed wide through Turn 5 with 17 laps remaining. He cycled up to the lead on Lap 47 after the round of scheduled stops was complete and was never headed.

Chase Briscoe, who started second, won Stage 1, and Ryan Blaney took the Stage 2 victory — bringing him to five stage wins this season.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is scheduled next Sunday (3 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

