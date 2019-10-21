Tyler Reddick drives No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro to second-place finish at Kansas Speedway

Tyler Reddick finished second in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway, adding 50 points to his season total.

Reddick now sits at No. 3 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 3094 points. He’s collected 22 top-five finishes in 2019.

After the race, Reddick and Cole Custer got into a scuffle after an on-track incident cost them both the victory.

Brandon Jones earned the checkered flag in the race, with Chase Briscoe placing third. Michael Annett brought home fourth place, followed by Justin Allgaier in the No. 5 spot.

Christopher Bell came away victorious in Stage 1, and Custer took Stage 2.

Reddick qualified in fourth position at 179.313 mph. The third-year driver has collected eight career victories, 33 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 51 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured eight cautions and 41 caution laps. There were 12 lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Jones’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1076 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1062. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1056 points on the season.

