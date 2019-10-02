Tyler Reddick to drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Cup car next year

Tyler Reddick will drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet in the Cup Series full-time next year, the team announced Wednesday.

Reddick, the defending Xfinity Series champion, will replace Daniel Hemric in the ride. RCR announced Sept. 17 Hemric wouldn’t be returning to the No. 8 after his rookie Cup season.

Reddick, 23, is in his second full-time season in the Xfinity Series and his first with RCR. He has five wins this year heading into Saturday’s playoff elimination race at Dover International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“Just really cool to stay with Chevy and be staying with a team for a second-consecutive year,” Reddick said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On-Track.” “For a couple of years I was bouncing around and I’ve just found a happy home at Richard Childress Racing and driving for Mr. Childress as well.”

Reddick addressed replacing Hemric, who he once had as a teammate at Brad Keselowski Racing in the Truck Series.

“It’s just tough … it’s just part of the business unfortunately,” Reddick told SiriusXM. “There’s only so many spots and only so many drivers that can run in the Cup Series full-time for good teams. It was just a decision that everyone at RCR and Caterpillar decided to make. I’m just really thankful and very excited to be the one they decided to move forward with.”

The native of Corning, California, has eight wins in 79 Xfinity starts and three wins in 63 Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts.

Reddick has made two Cup starts this year in RCR’s No. 31 Chevrolet, competing in the Daytona 500 and the May race at Kansas Speedway, where he finished ninth.

The news of Reddick’s promotion comes after it was announced Sept. 24 that Christopher Bell, who is a member of the Xfinity Series’ “Big 3” with Reddick and Cole Custer, would compete in Cup next season, driving Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Toyota.





Super excited about returning to RCR next year with @CaterpillarInc on board! It’s been an incredible journey so far! Can’t wait to see what our future holds! https://t.co/qe7Z2eG2es pic.twitter.com/Q8f6DLs01M — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) October 2, 2019



