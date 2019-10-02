Tyler Reddick to drive No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing in 2020

Tyler Reddick will move up to the NASCAR Cup Series to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing for the 2020 season, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Reddick will replace Monster Energy Series rookie Daniel Hemric following the Sept. 17 announcement that Hemric would be released from the team at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion has competed in two full-time seasons in the second tier of NASCAR‘s national division, earning the 2018 title while piloting the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

Reddick is currently in the thick of the Xfinity Series Playoffs battle, sitting third in the postseason standings with a 52-point cushion on the cutline heading into Saturday‘s Round of 12 elimination race at Dover International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

“It means a lot to me that Richard, his team, and Caterpillar believe in my ability to represent them both on and off the racetrack,” Reddick said in a team release. “My goal was always to get to race on Sundays, and I‘m so excited to achieve that next year with RCR, ECR and Caterpillar. I‘m excited to take this next step in my career with their support, but also realize I‘ve still got a lot of work to do this year with my No. 2 team to bring home the Xfinity Series Championship. I can‘t think of a better way to end RCR‘s 50th celebration and kick off next year than by capturing that trophy.”

Entering Dover, the 23-year-old from Corning, California, had earned five victories this season, along with 21 top-five and 24 top-10 results. Reddick has recorded eight triumphs in 79 races spanning three seasons in the Xfinity Series.

Reddick competed in a pair of full-time seasons for Brad Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2015-16, earning three victories during that span.