Tyler Peterson captures NLRA Tour Series race at RCS

May 31—GRAND FORKS — When Tyler Peterson shows up to race at River Cities Speedway, he's not sure what type of racing surface he'll face.

But it doesn't take long for the Hickson, N.D., driver to adapt.

Peterson made a late-surge to the front to capture Friday night's NLRA Tour Series feature at The Bullring, taking home $1,250 by winning the 25-lap feature.

"It was a wild track and a typical River Cities track," said Peterson. "River Cities always gives us something different. A hole in Turn 1 made things interesting."

Peterson, who captured his sixth win of the young season, started seventh and steadily made his way to the front, overtaking leader Cole Schill with a back straightaway pass with five laps to go.

Schill, who started on the pole, led the first 20 laps before Peterson made his move. Peterson beat Schill to the flagstand by 0.916 seconds.

Ryan Corbett finished second, followed by Schill, defending NLRA champion Mike Greseth and Joey Pederson.

The NLRA Tour races usually attract a hefty car count. And there was no exception on Friday night as the field contained 36 cars. Twenty-five cars started the feature, which featured four caution flags, the final one coming with two laps to go.

"It was kind of a bottom dominant track," said Peterson. "You could roll the middle if you had your left tires in it so that's what I did at the end."

There were two late model features on the night. The second was the makeup feature from May 21. Heat races were held that night but the feature was rained out.

Dustin Strand, who had motor issues during the NLRA feature, went to work in the pits as his crew changed motors for the second feature. It was no contest as he dominated the event, winning by a whopping 5.522 seconds over Brody Troftgruben. Corbett, Pederson and Lance Schill rounded out the top five.

In the sprints division, one of the more entertaining features in recent years took place.

Mark Dobmeier, who started eighth, won the 30-lap event, which also was the first leg of the Wayne Anderson Cup.

Dobmeier started eighth as the race was caution free.

Jade Hastings, who started on the pole, led the first few laps before Austin Pierce, driving Shane Roemeling's car, took the top spot.

Brendan Mullen captured the lead with 20 laps to go with a move on the back straightaway. Dobmeier, however, was steadily on the move and took the lead with five laps remaining.

He edged Hastings by 1.794 seconds. Dobmeier also had the fastest lap time of 11.117 seconds. And during time trials, Dobmeier posted the fastest lap time of 9.929 seconds.

"What a race track," said Dobmeier. "Hats off to River Cities. There were two lanes of racing. Patience was the name of the game for a while. But I ran out of patience and had to start making some moves."

Mullen finished third, followed by Pierce and Gage Pulkrabek.

In a wild streets feature that featured two rollovers, Braden Brauer took the checkered flag. Seth Klostreich was second, 2.927 seconds off the pace.

Chris Dudley went for a wild ride on the front straightway to bring out the first red flag. Chris Ekren brought out the second red flag. Neither driver was injured.

Jamie Dietzler won the 20-lap Midwest modified feature. He took the top spot with eight laps to go and finished 2.224 seconds ahead of Nathan Raasakka. Jory Berg was third.

The World of Outlaws will make the first of their two stops at RCS next Friday.

River Cities Speedway

Friday's results

Streets

First heat — 1. Weston Ramsrud; 2. Braden Brauer; 3. Josh Barker

Second heat — 1. John Halvorson; 2. Trey Hess; 3. Chris Dudley

Feature —1 . Brauer; 2. Seth Klostreich; 3. Halvorson; 4. Hess; 5. Ramsrud

Late models

First heat — 1. Cole Schill; 2. Mike Balcaen; 3. Brandon Fuller

Second heat —1 . Travis Robertson; 2. Joey Pederson; 3. Tucker Pederson

Third heat — 1. Mike Greseth; 2. Ryan Corbett; 3. Nick Minske

Fourth heat — 1. Lance Schill; 2. Shane Edginton; 3. Brody Troftgruben

Fifth heat — 1. Tyler Peterson; 2. John Seng; 3. Tom Corcoran

B main 1 — Brad Seng; 2. Brandon Corbett; 3. Ryan Dahl

B main 2 — 1. Lane Schwehr; 2. Rusty Kollman; 3. Greg Moore

Feature — 1. Peterson; 2. Schill; 3. Corbett; 4. Greseth; 5. Joey Pederson

May 21 makeup feature — 1. Dustin Strand; 2. Brody Troftgruben; 3. Ryan Corbett; 4. Joey Pederson; 5. Lance Schill

Midwest modifieds

First heat — 1. Nathan Raasakka; 2. Connor Greff; 3. Taylor Jacobson

Second heat — 1.Jamie Dietzler; 2. Austin Hunter; 3. Jory Berg

Feature — 1. Dietzler; 2. Raasakka; 3. Berg; 4. Hunter; 5. Hunter Hougard

Sprints

First heat — 1. Jade Hastings; 2. Mark Dobmeier; 3. Alex Truscinski

Second heat — 1. Zach Omdahl; 2. Blake Egeland; 3. Austin Pierce

Feature — 1. Dobmeier; 2. Hastings; 3. Brendan Mullen; 4. Pierce; 5. Gage Pulkrabek