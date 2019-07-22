Tyler Patmon signs with Dolphins

Cornerback Tyler Patmon worked out for the Dolphins on Monday. He signed with the Dolphins later Monday.

Patmon’s agent, David Canter, tweeted the news.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patmon, 28, played two games for the Dolphins in 2015.

He played 25 games for the Jaguars the past two seasons, but his total defensive snaps were only 276.

Patmon originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014, signing with the Cowboys. He made 22 appearances, with two starts, in a year and a half with the Cowboys.

In 49 career games, Patmon 41 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.