Tyler will take a pair of top-2 finishes into Olympic Trials finals

MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s Carson Tyler will take a pair of top-2 finishes into the finals of the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials being held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Moss Farms and Indiana University diver finished first in the semifinals in the 10-meter platform event on Thursday and was second in the semifinals in the springboard event on Friday.

The two-time NCAA platform champion will compete in the men’s platform finals at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

The springboard finals will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Both events will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

The top two finishers in each event will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Moss Farms Diving, established in 1964, has never produced an Olympic diver.

With his performances on Thursday and Friday, Tyler has put himself in position to earn that distinction, perhaps in two events.

Tyler dominated the 15-diver platform semifinal field on Thursday, scoring 477.20 points.

Purdue University’s Tyler Willis was second, 47.30 points back.

Tyler’s highest scoring dive was a forward 4 1/2 somersault tuck that earned him 94.35 points in the third round.

Tyler will take that 47-point lead into Saturday's final, which will include the top 12 divers from the semifinal.

On Friday, he finished third in the springboard competition’s preliminary round, but moved up a spot in the semifinals.

His 485.60 points left him 21.65 points behind first-place Andrew Capobianco, who represented the U.S. in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Their scores will carry over to Sunday's final.

Tyler's best dive on Friday came on a reverse 3 1/2 somersault tuck, which earned 96.25 points, including a perfect 10 from one judge.

Tyler is the reigning NCAA 3-meter and platform champion.