Tyler O'Neill's solo home run

The Telegraph

The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma