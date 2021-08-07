Tyler O'Neill's solo home run
Tyler O'Neill launches a solo home just over the outstretched arms of Jarrod Dyson in center field, increasing the Cardinals' lead
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Kris Bryant is off to a good start in orange and black and seems to be loving his new home. Duane Kuiper hopes this all leads to him being a Giant for years to come.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Breaking down what the Cubs got in return in trade deadline deals for Javy Bez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel.
Richard Bland has played professionally since 1996 and he's showing his veteran insight on Twitter towards Bryson DeChambeau.
U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?
MLB has ranked Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman the top prospect in baseball.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed in the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points. When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Steveson was losing to Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out.
Annika Schleu went from first to 31st when Saint Boy would not cooperate
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who has been accused of sexual assault, has had his administrative leave extended through next week by Major League Baseball.
Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract in what could be the most sensational transfer deal in history.
The Diamondbacks made a curious decision in the ninth inning and the Giants took advantage, scoring four runs in the ninth for a historic comeback.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo cleared the air this week about the Red Sox' pursuit of Max Scherzer ahead of the MLB trade deadline.