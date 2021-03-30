Tyler Olson agrees to deal with Red Sox as Boston adds bullpen depth
Red Sox add bullpen depth in veteran reliever Tyler Olson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Red Sox can't have enough good pitching this season, and it appears they're making another depth signing before Opening Day.
Left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Olson has agreed to a contract with the Red Sox, his agency announced Tuesday. It's a minor-league deal, according to Mass Live's Chris Cotillo, who reports Olson will begin his tenure in Fort Myers.
The Washington native has played for four teams over five major league seasons after being drafted by his home-state Seattle Mariners in 2013. Olson's best season by far came in 2017, when he didn't allow an earned run over 20 innings of relief for the Cleveland Indians.
The 31-year-old has failed to recapture that success, posting a 4.94 ERA and 4.40 ERA in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively, before not appearing in a big league game for the Chicago Cubs last season.
If he can crack the Red Sox' major league roster, he could complement left-handers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor as another southpaw in the bullpen. Boston had MLB's third-worst ERA as a staff last season (5.58), so Chaim Bloom's club will take help wherever it can find it.