Tyler O’Neill returns to St. Louis to face the Cardinals

Former Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill returns to Busch Stadium for the first time since the off season trade that sent the slugger to Boston.

The Cardinals host the Red Sox in a three game series this weekend. O’Neill talked before Friday’s game and has nothing but great memories from where his Major League baseball career started, here in St. Louis.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.