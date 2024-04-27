Tyler native Beaux Limmer drafted by Los Angeles Rams

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Tyler Legacy High School football player Beaux Limmer has been drafted by the Los Angeles Rams as the 217th pick overall in the 6th round.

Limmer played center for the University of Arkansas and started in all 12 of their games in 2023. In 2022, Limmer was a third-team All-American and second-team all-SEC.

