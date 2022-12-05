Tyler Lockett's best plays from 127-yard game Week 13
Watch the best plays from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett's 127-yard game from Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
We give our five takeaways from the Commanders' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants.
The stats won't show it, but Justin Fields' game Sunday vs. the Packers was everything the Bears want to see heading into Year 3.
Bobby Wagner's former teammates showed respect for him after the Rams' loss on Sunday
CHICAGO (AP) A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. What he couldn't do was end a streak of poor finishes by Chicago and pull out a win against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears lost 28-19.
The Seahawks trailed 23-20 when they got the ball back with 2:56 left. Two minutes and 20 seconds later, they had the lead. Geno Smith led Seattle to a 27-23 come-from-behind win over the Rams on Sunday. The Seahawks improved to 7-5, while the Rams fell to 3-9. They have the worst record through 12 [more]
Oklahoma State will play Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Ticked off about a fourth-quarter taunting penalty, New York Giants center Jon Feliciano ripped the officials after a 20-all tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With the Giants leading 20-13 and 6:22 left in regulation, New York got the ball at the Washington 47 following a punt. Daniel Jones connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton on first down for 12 yards, putting the ball at the Commanders 35.
CHICAGO (AP) Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday. The Packers (5-8) looked like they were on their way to another loss after dropping seven of eight.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
That was ... not good for the #49ers. Our in-game notebook:
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
There are 42 bowls. That's a lot, so we're giving you two parts. Part one has 22 of the 42 bowls. Most are before Christmas, including the Fenway (Park) Bowl.