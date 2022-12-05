Tyler Lockett's best plays from 127-yard game Week 13

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday. The Packers (5-8) looked like they were on their way to another loss after dropping seven of eight.