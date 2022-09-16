Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle.

Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what Wilson’s hand signals meant.

“If you see this,” Lockett said while making a hand gesture to Seahawks safety Tariq Woolen, “it’s a go.”

Lockett was then shown on the sideline yelling, “He’s running a go! He’s running a go!” to the Seahawks’ defense after seeing Wilson’s hand signals.

Lockett then walked up and down the sideline informing teammates that Wilson was using the hand signals he used with the Seahawks.

“They got our same stuff. I literally called it,” Lockett said.

After the game, Lockett shook hands with Broncos receivers Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler and warned them that the hand signals the Broncos’ offense used were predictable.

“Change them signals,” Lockett said.

That’s what Wilson should have done before meeting his old team.

Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk