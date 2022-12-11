Tyler Lockett has scored a touchdown in his sixth consecutive game, setting a new team record.

The Seahawks receiver had a much needed touchdown for his team with 9:26 left in the second quarter. Seattle trailed 17-0 when Lockett caught a 4-yard score from Geno Smith on third-and-goal.

Lockett managed to tap one toe and drag the other toe at the back of the end zone.

Marquise Goodwin‘s 38-yard reception got the Seahawks going on their third possession after they had 7 yards and a turnover on their first two possessions.

The Seahawks went 67 yards in seven plays on their first scoring drive of the day.

Smith now is 4-of-8 for 66 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Tyler Lockett’s toe-tapper touchdown cuts Seahawks’ deficit to 17-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk