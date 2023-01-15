Tyler Lockett talks about questionable calls in second half vs. 49ers

The Seahawks got absolutely whooped by the 49ers in the second half of yesterday’s Wild Card game. While it wouldn’t have changed the end result if the game had been called perfectly, there were some questionable flags by the officials in the second half – most notably three penalties for being ineligible downfield on their offensive line.

Here’s what wide receiver Tyler Lockett had to say about the officiating after the game.

#Seahawks star @TDLockett12 sharing the frustration of so many 12's with the questionable calls in the 2nd half and how they changed the complexion of the game.@komonews pic.twitter.com/obSKtrxpdj — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) January 15, 2023

To be fair these things tend to even out over the long run as long as the Packers aren’t involved. The previous week the Seahawks were the beneficaries of some bad calls that went against the Jets.

