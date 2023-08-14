Tyler Lockett talks to K.J. Wright about how to play through injuries

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett may understand his job better than anyone else in the NFL understands theirs.

Watch Lockett talking to Seattle legend K.J. Wright on his podcast about knowing how to play hurt, how to balance playing with energy and staying focused and how to bounce back from adversity.

My dog was preaching on this episode! Appreciate you coming on @TDLockett12 🙏🦾https://t.co/qptRgkFyZU 👈👈 pic.twitter.com/9nudIMBWnS — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) August 14, 2023

