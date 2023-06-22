Tyler Lockett talks about improving the atrocious Seahawks screen game

The screen game has not been kind to the Seahawks in recent years on either side of the ball. Defensively, Seattle has been repeatedly gashed by screen plays ever since linebacker K.J. Wright was allowed to leave. Offensively things have been even worse, as they’ve produced the singular worst screen attack in the league.

They have struggled with both Russell Wilson and Geno Smith throwing and a host of different receivers and running backs trying their luck to no avail. They don’t need to be on Kansas City’s level, but improving even marginally in this part of the game will help open up other things. At least that’s what the team’s most-consistent producer on this side of the ball thinks.

That would be wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who was asked about it at mandatory minicamp last week by Mike Dugar at the Athletic. Here’s what he had to say…

“I think we were last in the screen game… If we can be able to get that down to at least 20, it does wonders. The biggest thing is for us just knowing how to be able to be better at it. How to know how to catch it, how to be able to get upfield, trusting that the line is going to be there. Everybody being able to do their part. If we can get better at that, then it makes the offensive game better, it makes the run game better, the explosive game better, the short game better. But if we don’t have the screen game, then we’ve kind of become limited.”

If they can’t figure it out in 2023, then offensive coordinator Shane Waldron might have to be put on hot-seat watch.

Seahawks attempting a screen pass: pic.twitter.com/GNxYont7XS — The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) August 13, 2022

