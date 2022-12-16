Tyler Lockett suffers broken finger, may miss rest of season

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The 7-7 Seahawks will be fighting for a wild-card berth without one of their best offensive players.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the 21-13 loss to the 49ers that receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken index finger during the team’s final drive of the night. Lockett, Carroll added, could be out for the rest of the season.

“I can’t fathom playing without Tyler,” Carroll told reporters.

Lockett, in his eighth year, has 964 receiving yards on the season, the most on the team. He had seven catches for 68 yards on Thursday night.

His absence will place more of a burden on other pass catchers, starting with DK Metcalf. It also will underscore the importance of the running game to Seattle’s shot at winning enough of the team’s remaining games to qualify for the postseason.

Seattle finishes the campaign with games against the Chiefs, Jets, and Rams. They’re currently the No. 8 seed in the NFC; they’ll hold that spot regardless of how the rest of Week 15 plays out.

