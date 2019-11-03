Tyler Lockett, Seahawks WRs celebrate touchdown with DMX tribute

Just three weeks after the Seattle Seahawks' impromptu tribute to NSYNC during a touchdown celebration, the wide receivers are at it again.

In the first quarter of Seattle's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, quarterback Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

But no one was prepared for what happened next...

The #Seahawks WRs just danced to DMX's Party Up aka "Y'all gonna make me lose my mind" and...



WE 👏 ARE 👏HERE 👏FOR 👏 IT 👏#TBvsSEA x #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/eWnKy34Bwa



— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 3, 2019

The Seahawks wide receivers celebrated accordingly to "Party Up" by DMX, and Seahawks fans literally lost their minds (up in here, up in here).

