Tyler Lockett: Seahawks offense trying to instill literal fear in opposing defenses

Tyler Lockett: Seattle's offense trying to instill literal fear in opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

DK Metcalf took to Twitter on Thursday and shared his belief that Tyler Lockett is the most underrated receiver in the NFL.

“I’m going to get on DK when I leave because he said that,” Lockett joked when he heard about the social media post. “He shouldn’t have said that.”

Tyler Lockett is the MOST UNDERRATED WR in the NFL — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 1, 2020

But Metcalf isn’t wrong. Lockett has 24 catches for 259 yards and four touchdowns through three games. He’s on pace to become the first receiver in franchise history to catch 100 passes in a season while racking up 21 touchdowns in the process. Lockett thrives as a chain-mover on underneath routes, but he’s just as capable of taking the top off of a defense. That versatility is largely unparalleled throughout the NFL.

And yet, he’s usually an afterthought in the national conversation of elite NFL receivers.

"If he's not one of the top 10-15 receivers in the NFL then I might need to study some more tape because I think he is," Brian Schottenheimer said.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Adam Lefkoe].

Schottenheimer added that Lockett’s “FBI” (Football Intelligence) is off the charts. His savvy is an essential part of his skill set. Russell Wilson added that Lockett is like having another quarterback on the field.

His scorching hot start is a big reason why the Seahawks are 3-0 with Russell Wilson dominating the MVP conversation. Seattle owns the second-highest scoring offense in football with 111 points through three games.

“We’re literally trying to put fear into the people we play against," said Lockett. "We’re not only doing that by playing with a mindset of you can’t stop me, but we’re also having fun when we get on the sidelines.”

Metcalf’s emergence has also been a boon for Lockett and the Seahawks offense as a whole. The second-year wideout has 297 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 receptions so far. He’s on pace for a franchise record 1,584 yards.

The moral of the story is that teams are having to pick their poison. You can’t double everyone and either wide receiver can burn you on any given play.

“Having him continue to ball out and be as great as he really is right now, I think that’s allowing both of us to feed off of one another to where teams really don’t know what to do,” Lockett said.