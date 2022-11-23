Tyler Lockett reacts to pundits already declaring 49ers as NFC West champs for 2022
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett joins NFL Now" and reacts to pundits already declaring the San Francisco 49ers as NFC West champs for 2022.
When asked why he's turning to Sam Darnold for Week 12, Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks had a pretty simple answer.
Sitting Justin Fields is he's healthy enough to play doesn't appear to be an option. The Bears want to win.
The Jets are benching Zach Wilson against the Chicago Bears after a poor performance this past Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't expecting a miraculous return from Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen at this point
The Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. See Wednesday's walkthrough report here:
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Trey Lance was out of his walking boot and all smiles Monday night in Mexico City -- a welcome sight for the 49ers Faithful after his heartbreaking injury.
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
As Jimmy Garoppolo plays some of his best football, the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates.
Do the Patriots have a shot Thursday night against the 8-2 Vikings? Matt Cassel believes so... The former Patriot and Viking quarterback lays out what Bill Belichick's club needs to do to score the upset on Thanksgiving night.
Bears QB Justin Fields said he was feeling pain on pretty much every throw and even on handoffs during Wednesday's walkthrough.