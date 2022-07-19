Tyler Lockett ranked among top slot receivers in the NFL

The Seahawks are about as loaded at wide receiver as any team in the NFL. With D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at the top of their depth chart, Seattle has a superb 1-2 punch, with a bunch of quality backups behind them. While Metcalf is quickly becoming a household name, Lockett remains relatively underrated for his talent.

Some folks know how special he is, though. Lockett has been ranked among the league’s top slot receivers going into the 2022 season. He came in at No. 10 on Touchdown Wire’s list. He is particularly potent when running deep routes out of the slot, per Doug Farrar.

“Overall, Lockett caught 30 of 40 slot targets for 510 yards and three touchdowns. But on passes of 20 or more air yards, he was especially dangerous, with 12 catches for 408 yards, 299 air yards, and all three touchdowns. Only Cooper Kupp had more deep slot catches last season, and Kupp had far more opportunities, with 144 total slot targets.”

Lockett is heading into his eighth season in the NFL. He has posted at least 965 receiving yards and eight touchdowns four years in a row.

Related

Seahawks receivers D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett share support for women

List