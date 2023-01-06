Tyler Lockett questionable for Week 18

The Seahawks seem likely to have receiver Tyler Lockett on the field in Week 18 as they try to make the postseason.

Lockett is officially questionable for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Rams. But head coach Pete Carroll said after the session, via multiple reporters, that he’s expecting Lockett to play.

The veteran receiver suffered a shin injury during last week’s win over the Jets. He listed as a non-participant in Seattle’s first two practices of the week, but according to multiple reporters, was doing more on the field at the start of Friday’s session.

Lockett had just returned from breaking a bone in his hand, missing only one game.

Lockett has caught 80 passes for 979 yards with eight touchdowns in 2022, putting him 21 yards away from a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The news isn’t as positive on running back Travis Homer, who is doubtful with his ankle injury.

Guard Phil Haynes (ankle), safety Ryan Neal (knee), guard Damien Lewis (ankle), and defensive end Quinton Jefferson (illness) are also questionable for Sunday.

