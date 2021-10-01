The Seahawks had three wide receivers on their injury report this week, but only two of them got an injury designation for Sunday’s game.

Tyler Lockett has been listed as questionable to play due to the hip injury that kept him from practicing on Thursday. He was able to practice on Friday. DK Metcalf was limited in that Thursday session with a foot injury, but he is set to go after avoiding a designation on the team’s final injury report ahead of facing the 49ers.

Rookie wideout Dee Eskridge is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful with a concussion.

Running back Rashaad Penny (calf) and tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) have been ruled out. Linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) and defensive end Alton Robinson (knee) join Lockett in the questionable group.

Tyler Lockett questionable, DK Metcalf off Seahawks injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk