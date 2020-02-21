NFL owners approved the terms of a potential new collective bargaining agreement between the league and NFL Players Association on Thursday, but not everyone is thrilled about the negotiated terms.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and safety Quandre Diggs expressed their disapproval for the latest proposal, which would expand the season to 17 regular season games and shorten the preseason to three games.

Lockett and Diggs are not pleased with the idea of NFL owners making more than 50 percent of the league's revenue.

Lockett voiced his opinion on the proposed CBA's compensation for a 17th game, which says players would get an extra game check, but it would be capped at $250,000. This would impact some of the highest paid players in the league.

If it ain't broke don't fix it https://t.co/zbYi4wXHWv — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) February 20, 2020

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also had some thoughts on the proposed CBA. He liked a tweet from Texans defensive end J.J. Watt who said "hard no on that proposed CBA."

Russ ain't like that CBA either pic.twitter.com/gZ5GPEhtum — Vountee🐢🇲🇽 (@vountee) February 21, 2020

The players and their representatives will consider the owner-approved CBA proposal on Friday. 32 player reps will vote on the proposed CBA and if it passes by two-thirds majority, the proposal will next go to the players for a final vote. It would need a simple majority to pass. Many believe the players will vote down the new CBA agreement due to a lack of support for a 17-game season. The current CBA expires in March 2021.

UPDATE: The NFLPA's board of representatives are no longer planning to vote Friday on the proposed CBA. Per Pelissero, the NFLPA will meet with NFL leadership in Indianapolis next week to discuss things further.

Tyler Lockett, Quandre Diggs among NFL players reacting to potential new CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest