The 49ers had discussed a reunion with Richard Sherman even before they lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury. Now, signing Sherman might prove the team’s best backup plan. “We’ve discussed it and I’ve talked to Sherm about it, too,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Sherm’s always a [more]