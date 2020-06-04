Tyler Lockett points out glaring hypocrisy of response to Drew Brees' remarks

Drew Brees became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday afternoon after saying he would disapprove of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem this upcoming season: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country."

The New Orleans Saints quarterback explained when he hears the anthem he thinks of his grandfathers that fought in the military and taking a knee during the song would disrespect the flag.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country."



Many online found the comments insensitive or ill-informed given the nationwide outcry against systemic racial injustice in this country in response to police brutality, and more specifically the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police Custody last month.

That includes Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who quote tweeted a video regarding how Fox News host Laura Ingraham responded to LeBron James and Kevin Durant's ‘freedom' of speech, which blasted President of the United States Donald Trump, and Drew Brees' comments about taking a knee during the anthem.

How can you say all this bad stuff about Lebron and KD. But then you go against what you say when it comes to Drew brees https://t.co/z7mPBftEJ7 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 4, 2020

Here's a side by side look of Ingraham's comments:

On LeBron James and Kevin Durant: "It's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who makes $100M a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and LeBron, Kevin- you're great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, ‘shut up and dribble.'"

On Drew Brees: "Well, he's allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. He's a person. He has some worth. This is beyond football. This is totalitarian conduct. This is Stalinist. And by the way, on the streets of New Orleans, they're shouting ‘F*** Drew Brees.' That's what this moment has done to the beautiful team spirit of the New Orleans Saints."

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are black. Drew Brees is white.

Both took a stand for what they believe in, but were met with very different responses from the right wing television host.

James and Durant were criticized by Ingraham after calling out President Trump in a ‘Uninterrupted' video with Cari Champion.

"The number one job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn't understand the people and really don't give a f*** about the people." - LeBron James

"I feel like our team as a country is not ran by a great coach." - Kevin Durant

Each person was speaking their truth and the response was met with hypocritical responses.

Brees has since apologized for his comments.

"We still feel the hate off decisions we make that we feel like is best for us," James said. "Having the word 'n*****' painted over my gate- that tells you I'm not too far removed and I've still got a lot of work left to do. No matter how far money or access or how you become in life as an African American man- they will always try to find a way to let you know that you're beneath them."

James, as well as Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, remain incredibly active on social media to fight against racial injustice. They're using their platform to amplify the voices that have been silenced and hope to create substantive change.

