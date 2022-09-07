Tyler Lockett plans to welcome Russell Wilson with open arms

The Seattle Seahawks have a new offensive captain this year, electing wide receiver Tyler Lockett to replace Russell Wilson, who held the position for the last nine seasons. Lockett will face off against his former teammate on Monday when the Seahawks host the Broncos.

The new captain was asked how he planned to approach his old friend on gameday.

“I know that when I see him, I’m going to give him a hug, talk to him, all that different type of stuff, wish him good luck,” Lockett said on Tuesday. “Not only in this game, but for the rest of the season and for the rest of his career, as we continue to talk outside of football and stuff like that. But I mean, Russ has done so much for this community.”

Naturally, the fans might react to the Seahawks’ former franchise quarterback with a little less love when he takes the field at Lumen on Monday night. Lockett does have some advice for the 12s, however.

“I think that Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he’s done, helped bring a Super Bowl to this community, all that different type of stuff,” Lockett said. “He’s an amazing guy.”

