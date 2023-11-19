Tyler Lockett moves into No. 2 on franchise list in receptions, yards

Tyler Lockett is one of the best receivers in franchise history and continues to move up the ranks in the team's record books.

With an 8-yard catch in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams, Lockett moved to No. 2 in receptions and receiving yards on the franchise's all-time list.

Lockett surpassed Brian Blades (581 catches, 7,620 yards) in both categories.

Lockett now trails only Steve Largent on the franchise list, as he caught 819 passes for 13,089 yards with 100 touchdowns from 1976 to 1989.

A Seattle third-round pick back in 2015, Lockett entered the game with 579 catches for 7,594 yards. Lockett has been remarkably consistent, recording at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons.

The Seahawks lead the Rams 16-7 with 8:03 left in the third quarter on Sunday. Jason Myers hit a 52-yard field goal to cap Seattle’s second drive of the period.