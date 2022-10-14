Tyler Lockett limited on Seahawks’ latest injury report

The Seattle Seahawks practiced Thursday and released their second injury report as they get ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals. They had some new injuries appear that are worth watching because they are to starters.

The Seahawks had seven players out and four players limited.

The details of their Thursday injury report are below.

Did not participate

CB Artie Burns (groin), DE Shelby Harris (hip), WR Penny Hart (hamstring), G Gabe Jackson (knee, hip), RB Rashaad Penny (ankle), LB Darrell Taylor (neck), NT Al Woods (knee)

Burns and Taylor were new additions. Taylor is a starter. The rest of the players were not able to practice Wednesday either.

Limited participation

WR Dee Eskridge (illness), WR Dareke Young (quad), S Joey Blount (calf), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring)

Eskridge and Young were upgraded after missing practice Wednesday. Blount and Lockett were new additions to the injury report. Lockett’s injury is one to watch for sure.

Full participation

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back)

Goodwin was a full participant for the second day in a row.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

RB James Conner (ribs)

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

K Matt Prater (right hip)

RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Limited participation

OL Max Garcia (toe)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

OL Sean Harlow (ankle)

OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring)

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

OL Justin Pugh (elbow)

DL J.J. Watt (rest)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire