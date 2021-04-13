Tyler Lockett: Last year showed a virtual offseason works perfectly fine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shortly after the NFL Players Association released a statement from Seahawks players saying they will not participate in in-person offseason workouts, the team’s union representative, wide receiver Tyler Lockett, said last offseason proved there’s no reason for the players to congregate in person.

Lockett spoke to reporters this afternoon and noted that all NFL teams did their offseason programs virtually in 2020, as the Seahawks players say they plan to do this offseason.

“Last year we did a virtual offseason. Nobody expected it to happen and it worked out perfectly fine,” Lockett said. “We also want to do a virtual this year.”

Lockett noted that the Seahawks went through the entire 2020 season without a single player testing positive, and he said he and his teammates have shown they’re taking COVID-19 seriously. The best way, they think, to continue staying safe is to work remotely for the next few months.

Tyler Lockett: Last year showed a virtual offseason works perfectly fine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Players Association recommends no voluntary workouts

    The NFL Players Association says the dangers of COVID are still too high at this time.

  • Washington claims Beau Benzschawel off waivers

    It didn’t take long for Beau Benzschawel to find a new workplace. After the Texans waived him on Monday, Washington has claimed the offensive lineman, according to the transaction wire. Benzschawel initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He spend most of his first and second seasons [more]

  • Josh Martin on the NFL being reactive instead of proactive

    Sports Pulse: Josh Martin on the role the NFL could play in speaking to the injustices that the black community face

  • Joe Douglas: Vision and plan of Robert Saleh’s staff makes my job easier

    The Jets made a big trade last week when they shipped quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina and cleared the path to take a new quarterback with the second overall pick in this month’s draft. Once that quarterback — Zach Wilson is the expected choice — is in place, he’ll join head coach Robert Saleh and [more]

  • How Tom Brady inspired Jimmie Johnson

    Sports Pulse: Tom Brady is among the multiple things inspiring Jimmie Johnson to make a career change

  • NFL draft 2021: 10 WR prospects who could help Patriots fill void left by Julian Edelman

    The Patriots are sorely in need of additional talent at receiver after Julian Edelman's retirement. These NFL draft prospects could help.

  • NFL Legend Troy Aikman Reveals He Still Has Abs in a New Shirtless Photo

    Aikman, 54, may have retired two decades ago, but he's clearly still putting in the work at the gym.

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Aaron Gordon with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

    Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/12/2021

  • Broncos, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.

  • Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

    A new mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals going in an interesting direction.

  • Wayne Player - son of Gary - 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

  • Derek Carr makes NFL Network’s basketball starting-five and Maxx Crosby would like a word

    Derek Carr makes NFL Network's basketball starting-five and Maxx Crosby would like a word

  • Cleveland infielder Yu Chang reveals racist messages sent to him after game-deciding error

    Yu Chang received racist messages after making a throwing error in Monday's loss.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s latest full of surprises, question marks

    The latest two-round NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is loaded with trades, surprises and head-scratching moves

  • Washington moves up for Mac Jones in latest mock draft

    Mike Lombardi created headlines last week when he suggested the Washington Football Team "loved" North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

  • Sizzling Maple Leafs visit skidding Maple Leafs

    Winners of six consecutive games, the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their hot streak against the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The Leafs are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games and are one victory away from matching the franchise's longest winning streak since an eight-game run during the 2003-04 season. The last-place Ottawa Senators threatened to spoil Toronto's fun last Saturday, but the Leafs held on for a 6-5 victory thanks to another huge performance from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.