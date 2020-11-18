Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman once called Thursday Night Football a “poopfest.” His former team, which hosts the Cardinals in two nights on a short week of preparation, may be feeling like they’re about to endure a sh-tshow, given their raw number of injuries.

Starting receiver Tyler Lockett has a knee injury, and he missed Monday’s non-practice and Tuesday’s actual practice.

Others who didn’t practice on Tuesday were cornerback Quinton Dunbar (one), center Ethan Pocic (concussion), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting veteran), guard/center Kyle Fuller (ankle), guard Jordan Simmons (calf), and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (core).

Running back Chris Carson (foot) participated on a limited basis, as did linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle), running back Travis Homer (wrist/knee/thumb), and defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle).

Running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring) fully participated, along with safety Jamal Adams (shoulder), tight end Greg Olsen (foot), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hand/resting vet), guard Mike Iupati (back), receiver Freddie Swain (foot), and receiver Penny Hart (knee).

Tyler Lockett (knee) misses practice on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk