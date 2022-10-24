The Seahawks lost Rashaad Penny for the season during their Week Five loss to the Saints and that opened the door for second-round pick Kenneth Walker to take on a bigger role in the offense.

Walker is making the most of his opportunity. He had a 69-yard touchdown run after Penny’s injury and he posted 97 yards and a touchdown in a Week Six win over Arizona. That was a prelude to his biggest day yet.

Walker ran 23 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-23 road win over the Chargers. That performance included a 74-yard touchdown that saw Walker hit 22.09 miles per hour, which NFL Next Gen Stats says is the fastest any ball carrier has run this season.

After the game, Walker credited the offensive line for giving him room to run but wide receiver Tyler Lockett focused the praise on Walker.

“That kid is unbelievable, man,” Lockett said, via the team’s website. “He’s a star in the making. The way he gets better each and every week, you can tell the more and more opportunities he gets, the more comfortable he gets, and the more electrifying he is. This is exactly why we drafted him. We knew what he could do, and everybody on the team is excited he’s with us.”

Walker is one of several rookies who has been a big part of the Seahawks 4-3 start to this season and their quick transition to the NFL gives reason to believe that there are even brighter days to come in Seattle.

Tyler Lockett: Kenneth Walker is unbelievable, a star in the making originally appeared on Pro Football Talk