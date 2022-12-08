Tyler Lockett joins 'NFL Total Access' ahead of Panthers-Seahawks in Week 14
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett joins 'NFL Total Access' ahead of Carolina Panthers-Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.
Tom Brady logs his NFL record 44th career comeback (in the fourth quarter or overtime) to lead the Buccaneers to victory over the Saints, the Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Trea Turner joins his former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper on the Phillies and Justin Verlander joins his fellow ageless wonder, Max Scherzer, on the Mets. PLUS: Would the 49ers consider reuniting Christian McCaffrey with Baker Mayfield?
The Browns were missing a few key contributors from practice on Wednesday
Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks.
Tom Brady did it again.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's fifth-year option: "I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reported that’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in the College Football Playoff.
Jeff Brohm's departure opens up Purdue football's head coaching job. Here is a list of names Purdue could consider to succeed him.
The Badgers have their next offensive coordinator per reports
The Rams are leaning toward having Baker Mayfield active for Thursday Night Football. Coach Sean McVay made it sound as if John Wolford‘s availability will play a part in whether Mayfield dresses. Wolford was limited in Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices. He has started two of the three games Matthew Stafford has missed. Third-stringer Bryce Perkins [more]