Tyler Lockett joins 'NFL Total Access' to discuss game-winning TD vs. Lions
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett joins 'NFL Total Access' to discuss a game-winning touchdown vs. Detroit Lions.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett joins 'NFL Total Access' to discuss a game-winning touchdown vs. Detroit Lions.
Hutchinson appeared to beat his blocker only to get grabbed from behind while pursuing Smith.
The pass rush wasn't good enough vs. Geno Smith. Jared Goff threw a crucial late pick 6. And yet, for a franchise all too accustomed to losing, there was still a sense that one game won't define this season.
The Lions kept their momentum from late last season going.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he would not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve.
The Zoom call between running backs cited by the memo happened back in July. But something new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell did last week regarding a completely different issue might have played a role.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
J.C. Mejía was suspended 80 games last season for a similar violation.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
We're looking at a loaded slate Saturday. Which games are worth a bet?
The Astros, Mariners and Rangers are fighting to get into the playoffs.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdal Graterol's mom had not seen her son pitch in the majors until Tuesday night.