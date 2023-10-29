Tyler Lockett, Jamal Adams, Jerome Ford all active for Browns-Seahawks

There is good news on the injury front for both the Browns and Seahawks as the two teams get ready for kickoff.

Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams (knee) are both active, as expected, after they were questionable for the game.

For the Browns, running back Jerome Ford (ankle) and left tackle Jedrick Wills (foot ankle) are both active after they were listed as questionable.

Ford was reportedly expected to miss at least a week with an ankle sprain, but he’ll instead play in Seattle.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who just re-signed with the Seahawks, is active.

Seattle’s Dee Eskridge and Jason Peters are both active after they were elevated from the practice squad.

The Seahawks’ inactives are receiver Cody Thompson, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, linebacker Drake Thomas, guard Phil Haynes, offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, and offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal.

Cleveland’s inactives are quarterback Deshaun Watson, receiver Cedric Tillman, cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, running back Jordan Wilkins, safety Ronnie Hickman, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, and defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

