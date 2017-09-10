Tyler Lockett injury update: Seahawks WR questionable vs. Packers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Lockett is poised to make his return Sunday after a broken leg sidelined him for much of the past year.

The Seattle Seahawks are listing Tyler Lockett as questionable vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Lockett broke his fibula and tibia late last season, which led to him opening training camp on PUP. He eventually returned to practice but missed all four preseason games. He also underwent blood treatment on the leg while away from the team last week, but it looks like he is far enough in his recovery to play in Week 1.

Lockett was a full participant in all three practices this week, so he should play Sunday.

Fantasy Impact: Assuming Lockett is active, he faces a Packers defense which allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2016. That makes him a tempting play this week, but he should be pretty rusty coming off that major leg injury. Keep Lockett on your bench this week until he shows he can be a consistent producer in Seattle’s offense.