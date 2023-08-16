Tyler Lockett is the highest rated Seahawks player on Madden 24

Electronic Arts released Madden 24 this week, giving Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett an overall rating of 89, the highest on the team. Lockett’s 87-reception, 1,033 yard, nine touchdown 2022 output was deemed most prevalent for game developers who do diligence in producing NFL player likeness with relative accuracy.

The Seahawks team rating ranks No. 15 amongst the 32 NFL clubs on the game but with live updates provided by XBOX Live and PlayStation Network (PSN) weekly, we may see this team rating improve (or decline) throughout the season.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Lockett has been with the Seahawks since 2015 and will be a huge mentor to rookie wide-receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Njigba’s Madden rating sits at 78, likely due to his awareness (AWR) attribute being slighted at 70 according to EA.

Contrarily, Lockett’s AWR rating yields a 90. With wide receiver DK Metcalf’s 88 player rating on the game, EA like many NFL analysts believe that the Seahawks are well-equipped at the wideout position. Perhaps adolescents gaming this fall will choose the Seahawks more frequently after they gather intel on how much improved their roster has become.

Whatever the case, below is a “15 things to know before buying” NFL Madden 24 review provided by GamingBolt that will give gamers an idea on what to expect from this years’ release. Check it out below.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks fans react to former DL L.J. Collier’s comments

Injury updates: Jordyn Brooks, Devon Witherspoon, more

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire