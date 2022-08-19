Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf start, play opening series

Geno Smith wasn’t expected to start this week, but then Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19. So Smith started for a second consecutive preseason game.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called Smith “still the No. 1 guy” earlier this week, and now he has a chance again to prove he is.

Starting receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett also weren’t expected to start against the Bears, but they did.

Metcalf and Lockett joined running back Travis Homer and tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly in the starting lineup as weapons for Smith.

The team’s starting receivers sat out last week’s game against the Steelers.

Neither received a target on the first possession as Smith went 1-for-2, completing a 4-yard pass to Homer, before the Seahawks punted. Freddie Swain dropped a Smith pass for what would have resulted in a first down.

Metcalf and Lockett sat out the second series, so presumably, they are finished for tonight.

