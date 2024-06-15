Tyler Lockett on differences between Mike Macdonald, Pete Carroll
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week.
One topic that Lockett spoke on was the differences between former head coach Pete Carroll and new head coach Mike Macdonald. Watch.
There's a new head coach in Seattle and the veteran wide receiver told us about the different in styles between new HC Mike Macdonald and former HC Pete Carroll:#NFL #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/fipVbirJmx
— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 13, 2024
