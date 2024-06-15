Advertisement

Tyler Lockett on differences between Mike Macdonald, Pete Carroll

tim weaver

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week.

One topic that Lockett spoke on was the differences between former head coach Pete Carroll and new head coach Mike Macdonald. Watch.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire