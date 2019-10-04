Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett is quite the connection, but on Thursday they took it to a whole new level.

The Seahawks faced 1st and 10 from the Rams 14-yard-line when Wilson found himself flushed out of the pocket. With a contingent of Rams defenders breathing down his neck, Wilson flung an off-balance throw to the corner of the end zone. It looked like he was throwing it away, but Lockett was there to haul it in for what can only be described as the catch of the year. Take a look for yourself.

Fans couldn't contain themselves and blew up social media:

This is why Russell Wilson is the highest paid Quarterback in the NFL.



#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/A3EMRj6wxl



— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101_) October 4, 2019

Tyler Lockett with arguably the catch of the season!



Via: @NFL pic.twitter.com/0iPqHUC9rJ



— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2019

I thought he was throwing it away😂 — Rosa Park's Burner Account (@TrinidadFlames8) October 4, 2019

Throw/catch of the year! — Op. ProfiCiencY (@IvPhantomIx) October 4, 2019

It was all about the throw. — The Legend of JC (@Lord_Helton) October 4, 2019

The pass was even better — CascadiaCoug 🎃 (@CascadiaCougXII) October 4, 2019

Best TD grab of the season so far. — Stealth / Vincent (@Stealthless) October 4, 2019

Tyler Lockett. Catch of the year confirmed!