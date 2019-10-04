Tyler Lockett. Catch of the year confirmed!

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett is quite the connection, but on Thursday they took it to a whole new level.

The Seahawks faced 1st and 10 from the Rams 14-yard-line when Wilson found himself flushed out of the pocket. With a contingent of Rams defenders breathing down his neck, Wilson flung an off-balance throw to the corner of the end zone. It looked like he was throwing it away, but Lockett was there to haul it in for what can only be described as the catch of the year. Take a look for yourself. 

Fans couldn't contain themselves and blew up social media: 

