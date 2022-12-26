Tyler Lockett back with Seahawks, status for Week 17 uncertain

The Seahawks hope to have wide receiver Tyler Lockett back for their Week 17 home game against the Jets, but it’s too early to know if that’s a realistic possibility.

Lockett had surgery last week after breaking his finger in Week 15 and he is back with the team this week. Head coach Pete Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710AM Monday that he doesn’t know if Lockett will be well enough to play and that the team will “see where he is” over the coming days.

Carroll also noted how much the team missed Lockett in their loss to the Chiefs.

“Third down was hard,” Carroll said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

Carroll also said that right tackle Abraham Lucas, tight end Will Dissly, and safety Joey Blount are having tests on knee injuries after getting hurt last weekend. Safety Ryan Neal and defensive tackle Al Woods are also trying to return from injuries, so there will be a variety of health situations to monitor in Seattle this week.

