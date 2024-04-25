Tyler Lockett to announce third-round draft pick for Seahawks

The NFL typically has team legends announce the picks on Day 2 of the draft. The full list of legends was just announced.

Ari Meirov just shared the list, which shows Tyler Lockett will be announcing the Seahawks’ third-round pick this year (No. 81 overall).

The NFL will have former and active players announcing selections on Friday night for Rounds 2 and 3. Here's the full list: pic.twitter.com/BGkAONd76R — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 25, 2024

Lockett was of course a third-round pick himself back in 2015 when Seattle sent four draft picks to Washington in order to move up to No. 69 overall, where they picked Lockett.

Having taken a paycut this offseason, Lockett will return for his 10th season in Seattle. He projects as the No. 3 wide receiver on the depth chart, which may be the deepest in the league at the position – especially if the Seahawks use one of their picks this weekend on another one.

